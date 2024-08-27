Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.69

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 577247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

