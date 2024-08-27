Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Momentus Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTSW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 335,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,375. Momentus has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Momentus

Further Reading

Momentus Inc operates as a commercial space company. The company offers satellites, satellite buses, and other satellite technologies; and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators.

