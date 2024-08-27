Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in RTX by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,377. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

