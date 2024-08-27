Morpheus.Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90,509.38 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $90,509.38 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.43477803 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $123,528.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

