MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 969000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MTB Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

