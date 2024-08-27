MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.85. 1,510,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,060. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

