MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $280,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Argus began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.92. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

