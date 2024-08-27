MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.