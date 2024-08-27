Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 402,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,552. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.