Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,739,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513,766 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

Shares of NNDM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. 393,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,837. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.70.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 203.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

