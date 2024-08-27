Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.91

Nano (XNO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $121.13 million and $1.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,086.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00544757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.00262164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00030949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00039605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00070738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

