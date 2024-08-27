National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Director Sells $441,800.00 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) Director Ralph W. Clermont sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,729.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Bank stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

