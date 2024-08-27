National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Insider Purchases A$855,848.00 in Stock

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Catsoulis bought 359,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$855,848.00 ($578,275.68).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with over 225 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 90,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

