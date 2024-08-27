Navcoin (NAV) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,324.08 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00076693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007986 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

