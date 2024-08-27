nCino (NCNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Up 2.2 %

NCNO opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $30,874,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares in the company, valued at $588,011,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,652.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock worth $212,222,237. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.