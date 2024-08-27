NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.80 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00007628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and $224.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00041360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,207,359,801 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,326,611 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,207,171,281 with 1,119,154,997 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.9201466 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 440 active market(s) with $197,955,110.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

