Neil S. Subin Acquires 100,000 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,367,273.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 463,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,698. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $880.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
