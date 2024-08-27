Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $710.00 to $750.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $699.58 and last traded at $699.34. Approximately 784,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,836,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $688.44.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.42.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.51. The stock has a market cap of $301.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

