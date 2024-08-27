Netrum (NTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.01

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $23.00 or 0.00038796 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $49.21 million and approximately $27.01 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 22.9992794 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

