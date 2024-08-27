New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.86. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.