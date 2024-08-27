Nexum (NEXM) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Nexum has a total market cap of $70.43 million and $42,841.58 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

