Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $17.29 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stryker by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.29. The stock had a trading volume of 966,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

