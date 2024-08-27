Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.
Nordstrom stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 5,609,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,901. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
