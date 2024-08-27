Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 4.1%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.16. 4,995,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 12,907,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after buying an additional 324,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

