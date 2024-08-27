Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.19

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 99730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 470,859 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 288,663 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after purchasing an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

