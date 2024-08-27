Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Shares Up 0.9%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 33,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 52,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
