Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Shares Up 0.9%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 33,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 52,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

