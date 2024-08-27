NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $128.31 and last traded at $128.08. 119,497,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 443,459,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.46.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 99,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $11,232,759.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,251,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,643,502.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 99,390 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $11,232,759.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,251,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,643,502.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,120,723 shares of company stock valued at $610,405,941 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

