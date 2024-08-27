NXM Price Hits $57.03 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,991.08 or 1.00131960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00057257 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

