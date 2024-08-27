NYM (NYM) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

NYM (NYM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One NYM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $65.83 million and approximately $912,166.62 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.08169587 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $908,809.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

