Oceanside Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 212,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,970,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $49.55. 12,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

