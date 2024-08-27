Oceanside Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 160,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 110,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 52,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.18. 62,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,268. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

