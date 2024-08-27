OKYO Pharma’s (OKYO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Stock Up 3.1 %

OKYO Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 290,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,992. OKYO Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.