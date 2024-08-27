oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Buys 7,400 Shares

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Free Report) insider Joanne (Joe) Pollard purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,574.60 ($7,145.00).

oOh!media Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84.

oOh!media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. oOh!media’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About oOh!media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; large and small format digital and classic signs located in retail precincts, such as shopping centers, as well as airport terminals, lounges, and in-flight; digital and classic street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transport corridors, including rail, as well as high dwell time environments, such as universities and office buildings.

