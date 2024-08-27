Optas LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.0% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,815. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

