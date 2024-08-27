Optas LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Optas LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,898. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.38. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

