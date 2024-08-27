Optas LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 227.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 166.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.00. 2,120,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,320. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $130.15.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

