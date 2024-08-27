Optas LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.35. 4,843,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.