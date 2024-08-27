Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day moving average is $126.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

