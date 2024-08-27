Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orpea Stock Performance
ORPEF stock remained flat at $14.22 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Orpea has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.
About Orpea
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orpea
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.