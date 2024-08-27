Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orpea Stock Performance

ORPEF stock remained flat at $14.22 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Orpea has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

