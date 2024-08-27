OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) vs. QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Financial Comparison

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OrthoPediatrics and QHSLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 1 3 0 2.75 QHSLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.60%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than QHSLab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and QHSLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $175.07 million 4.43 -$20.97 million ($0.96) -33.92 QHSLab $1.41 million 1.03 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

QHSLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrthoPediatrics.

Volatility and Risk

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -13.58% -5.12% -4.41% QHSLab -19.10% N/A -16.87%

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats QHSLab on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

