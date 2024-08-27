Overbrook Management Corp Has $15.17 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.79 on Friday, reaching $584.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,778. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $591.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.