Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 355.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

PTNQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.15. 21,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,730. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

