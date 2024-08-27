Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.8 %

PCRX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 297,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,725. The company has a market cap of $668.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and have sold 22,095 shares valued at $621,118. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

