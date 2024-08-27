Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $23.88

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $23.00. Paramount Global shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 29,555 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 708.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 416.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paramount Global by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

