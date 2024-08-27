PayPal USD (PYUSD) One Day Volume Hits $38.16 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $38.16 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 1,008,735,216 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 1,007,160,186.532612. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.9998067 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $62,585,528.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.