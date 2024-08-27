Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows Sells 3,926 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68.
Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.05. 2,055,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.60. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
