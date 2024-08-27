Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.58. 670,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,280. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.21.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

