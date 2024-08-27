Pineridge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 174.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IWM traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,003,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324,305. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.