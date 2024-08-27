Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 691 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,215.7% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 155,957 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $487.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

