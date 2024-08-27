Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
